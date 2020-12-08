Switzerland-Italy train travel to be suspended amid pandemic

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss national rail operator says nearly all train travel between Italy and Switzerland will be suspended indefinitely starting Thursday due to COVID-19 control measures that have been required by Italian authorities. Spokeswoman Ottavia Masserini of the Swiss federal railway service said an Italian government decree requires that train operators carry out temperature checks on passengers, who also must show they’ve tested negative for the coronavirus and carry a document from their employers authorizing travel. The halt to traffic comes amid heightened concerns about the spread of COVID-19 during Europe’s second wave.