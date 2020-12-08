Pope makes surprise early morning prayer visit in rainy Rome

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has made a surprise early morning visit to the Spanish Steps in Rome to pray for people struggling in the pandemic. The Vatican last week said Francis, due to social distancing concerns, was canceling the traditional Dec. 8 afternoon visit to the square that draws big crowds. Instead, on Tuesday, Francis popped up in the square at the foot of the Spanish Steps at 7 a.m., two hours after the end of Italy’s overnight curfew. Under rainfall, Francis left a bouquet of white roses near a towering column which is topped by a statue of the Virgin Mary, prayed for a few minutes, then left.