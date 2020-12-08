Los Angeles deputies break up underground party, arrest 158

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say Los Angeles County deputies arrested nearly 160 people — many of whom were not wearing masks — who attended an illegal “super-spreader” party over the weekend despite surging coronavirus cases. Authorities announced Tuesday that the party in Palmdale resulted in the arrests of 158 people, 35 of whom were juveniles. Deputies found six weapons at the home and were able to rescue a 17-year-old human trafficking victim. The sheriff said his department is tracking other underground parties, which typically happen weekly and could also be super-spreader events. KTTV Fox 11 first reported the party and arrests.