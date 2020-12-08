Hawaii’s top court rejects complaint challenging Nov. 3 vote

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Supreme Court is dismissing an elections complaint challenging the entirety of the Nov. 3 general election in the islands. The move clears the way for the results of the state’s presidential vote to be certified. The state’s highest court unanimously ruled the plaintiffs lack standing to challenge the results of all federal, state and county races. The justices say that even if the plaintiffs had standing, they failed to prove any facts in support of their claims. Hawaii is one of just two states that haven’t certified their presidential vote. Hawaii’s chief elections officer hasn’t indicated when he will certify the results.