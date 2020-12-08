Election security official fired by Trump sues over threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. election and cybersecurity official who was fired by President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit over threatening remarks by a lawyer for the president. Christopher Krebs says in the suit that he has been “bombarded” with death threats since attorney Joseph diGenova appeared on the TV network Newsmax and called for him to be killed. DiGenova said that Krebs should be “drawn and quartered” and “taken out at dawn and shot” for his defense of the November election won by Joe Biden. Krebs led a team that helped protect the U.S. election system from interference and knocked down false reports of fraud and other problems with the vote. Trump fired him as a result.