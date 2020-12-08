Cybersecurity firm FireEye says was hacked by nation state

BOSTON (AP) — Prominent U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye says that foreign government hackers with “world-class capabilities” broke into its network and stole offensive tools it uses to probe the defenses of its thousands of customers, who include federal, state and local government agencies and major global corporations. The company said Tuesday that it is releasing countermeasures its customers and others can employ. It didn’t identify who it thought was responsible or when its network was penetrated but many cybersecurity experts suspected Russia.