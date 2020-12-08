Billy Porter to join New Year’s Eve show from Times Square

Billy Porter was working in New Orleans last New Year’s Eve. This year he’ll still be working but in New York City. The “Pose” star will join Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale on ABC in Times Square on Dec. 31 for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.” The broadcast is closed to the public due to the pandemic. Porter made his debut on the program last year, taking over from Hale as co-host in New Orleans and performing several songs. Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities.