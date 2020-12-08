A new face to the GOP: Diverse candidates win in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s long-suffering Republicans might have found a path forward in the increasingly diverse state: Their winning U.S. House candidates included two South Korean immigrants and sons of immigrant parents from Mexico and Portugal. Two years ago the GOP lost seven House seats in the heavily Democratic state, even in the one-time conservative stronghold of Orange County. But Republicans reclaimed three of those swing districts on Election Day, while holding a fourth the party picked up in a May special election, even though President Donald Trump lost the state in a landslide. State GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson says the party is at a “turning point.”