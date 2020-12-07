Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan won’t run for reelection

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she won’t run for reelection following a term beset by the pandemic and policing protests. Durkan made the announcement Monday in a video message to supporters. Durkan is a moderate Democrat, longtime lawyer and former U.S. attorney in Seattle in her first term in office. She says Seattle has been a leader in making COVID-19 testing free citywide, imposing a moratorium on evictions and on protecting small businesses, immigrants and workers. She has been been criticized over the Seattle Police Department’s response to summer protests when officers sometimes used tear gas, pepper spray and other less-lethal weapons indiscriminately.