Report shows how New Zealand mosque shooter eluded detection

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A comprehensive report into the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in which 51 Muslim worshippers were slaughtered sheds new light on how gunman Brenton Tarrant was able to elude detection by authorities as he planned out his attack. The nearly 800-page Royal Commission of Inquiry report released Tuesday shows how Tarrant kept a low profile and told nobody of his plans. It concludes that despite the shortcomings of various agencies, there were no clear signs the attack was imminent — aside from the manifesto Tarrant sent out just eight minutes before he began shooting, which came too late for agencies to respond. Among 44 recommendations, the report says the government should establish a new national intelligence agency.