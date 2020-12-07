EU weighs new dawn for trans-Atlantic ties under Biden

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are studying ways to work together more closely with the United States on global diplomacy amid optimism that the arrival of President-elect Joe Biden will breathe new life into trans-Atlantic ties. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says “there are a lot of major opportunities that we as Europe want to take.” Trans-Atlantic ties have eroded under President Donald Trump. He has slapped tariffs on European exports, pulled out of major security agreements and spurned the multilateral approach to global challenges that the EU holds dear. But the 27-nation bloc remains realistic, and understands that not everything will improve. Maas said Monday that “not everything will be different, but a lot will be better.”