No visible progress yet on key day for final Brexit deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — One of the most intense days in the long-running Brexit trade negotiations started off with little good news about any progress on the talks. The United Kingdom and the European Union on Monday seemed still stuck on the same issues that have dogged the standoff for months. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier held a pre-dawn briefing with ambassadors of the 27 member states to see if a deal is still possible with London ahead of the Jan. 1 deadline, but had no news of a breakthrough. On Monday evening, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have a phone call with EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen to decide whether to pull the plug on an agreement that could cost hundreds of thousands of jobs on both sides.