Avoiding cheetah hangouts helps ranchers protect herds

WASHINGTON (AP) — New research found African cattle ranchers were able to dramatically reduce calf killings by skirting popular cheetah hangouts. Scientists who studied the inner workings of cheetah society helped ranchers in Namibia trim the number of calves killed annually by 86%. They avoided conflicts by keeping their herds away from landmarks cheetahs frequently visit to leave scent marks and sniff out information on feline neighbors. Cheetahs are the fastest land animal and the rarest African big cats, with fewer than 7,000 alive in the wild. The research was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.