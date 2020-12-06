US Navy official says ‘uneasy deterrence’ reached with Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast says America has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea. That’s even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. The vice admiral said Sunday that he had a “healthy respect” for both Iran’s regular navy and the naval forces of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. His immediate predecessor had referred to Iran’s naval forces as “reckless and provocative.” The vice admiral spoke at the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.