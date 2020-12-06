Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus. The former New York mayor has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss.

Trump wished Giuliani a speedy recovery, tweeting on Sunday: “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Giuliani made an appearance earlier Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.

The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump’s orbit have also been sickened.