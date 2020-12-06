Mexican president wants to restrict US agents in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has handed another hot potato to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. He’s proposing to restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. The proposal submitted quietly this week would require Drug Enforcement Administration agents to hand over absolutely all information they collect to the Mexican government. It would also require any Mexican officials they contact to submit a full report to Mexico’s government. It appears to reflect Mexico’s anger about the arrest of former Mexican Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos. But it also threatens cooperation with the administration of Biden, whom López Obrador has yet to congratulate.