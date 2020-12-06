A unique recipe for healing: Bill Murray and a biblical text

A group of acclaimed actors staged an online reading of a religious text with remarkable relevance to the current moment: the Book of Job. The unique performance, taking place against the backdrop of a pandemic’s blight and wounds from an acrimonious election, was aimed at Republican-leaning Knox County, Ohio. It featured participation from locals who included people of faith, and was designed to spark meaningful conversations across spiritual and political divides. Bill Murray may have been the ostensible headliner, but its organizers hoped that the format was the real star.