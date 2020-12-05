Storage tank explosion at Texas petroleum facility injures 7

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Seven contractors have been injured after a storage tank at a petroleum facility in Texas exploded. Four of the victims were critically injured. Magellan Midstream Partners Operations Manager Mark Calhoun says the tank holding crude oil was being cleaned when a fire began about 10 a.m. Saturday in Corpus Christi. Calhoun says it is not yet known what caused the fire. Corpus Christi deputy Fire Chief Richie Quintero says one of the critically injured was taken to a burn unit in San Antonio while the others were hospitalized in Corpus Christi. Quintero says the fire department’s air monitors found no contamination.