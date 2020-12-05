Japan awaits capsule’s return with asteroid soil samples

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s space agency says the country’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft has successfully released a small capsule and sent it toward Earth to deliver samples from a distant asteroid that could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on our planet. The agency said the capsule successfully detached from 136,700 miles away Saturday in a challenging operation that required precision control. The capsule — just 15 inches in diameter — is now descending and is expected to land Sunday in a remote area of Woomera, Australia. Hayabusa2 left the asteroid Ryugu, about 180 million miles away, a year ago. After it released the capsule, it set off on a new expedition to another distant asteroid.