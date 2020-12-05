Chinese probe prepares to return moon rocks to Earth

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government says a probe that landed on the moon has transferred rocks to an orbiter in preparation for returning lunar samples to Earth for the first time in nearly 45 years. The upper state of the Chang’e lander blasted of Friday from the lunar surface. If the mission succeeds, it will make China the third country after the United States and the former Soviet Union to bring moon rocks to Earth. State media say the ascent stage docked with a robot spacecraft orbiting the moon and transferred the rock samples 30 minutes later. A capsule carrying the rocks is due to land in China’s northern grasslands later this month.