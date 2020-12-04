San Francisco Bay Area issues new stay-at-home order

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The health officers in five San Francisco Bay Area counties have issued a new stay-at-home order as the number of virus cases surge and hospitals fill. The changes announced Friday will take effect in most of the area at 10 p.m. Sunday and last through Jan. 4. The new restrictions were imposed in San Francisco, Santa Clara, Marin, Alameda and Contra Costa counties. The counties have not yet reached Gov. Gavin Newsom’s threshold requiring such an order when 85% of ICU beds at regional hospitals are full. It comes the same day the state recorded another daily record number of cases, with 22,018, and hospitalizations topped 9,000 for first time.