Q&A: Britain’s OK of COVID-19 vaccine sparks speedy debate

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s announcement that it has become the first Western country to authorize the use of a COVID-19 vaccine has sparked debate about whether officials emphasized speed over safety. The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency gave temporary authorization for people to receive a vaccine produced by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German company BioNTech. The agency made the decision under rules allowing regulators to sign off on medicines more quickly during public health emergencies. Britain’s health secretary generated controversy by saying British authorities couldn’t have moved so quickly if the U.K. still belonged to the European Union. That drew a rebuke from the EU, and the U.K. regulator’s assurance that “no corners have been cut.”