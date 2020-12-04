Puerto Rico seeks to arrest US tourist who refused face mask

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A judge has ordered the arrest of a tourist from the U.S. mainland who is accused of attacking a National Guard trooper at Puerto Rico’s airport after refusing to wear a face mask as required under pandemic restrictions. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Adrien Williams. He faces charges including assault in the Nov. 28 incident caught on video that went viral. A spokeswoman for Puerto Rico’s Department of Justice said Friday that Williams is from Lake Elsinore, California but was born in South Carolina. His whereabouts are not currently known.