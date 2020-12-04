Longtime Cubs TV announcer Kasper joins White Sox radio team

CHICAGO (AP) — Len Kasper, the Chicago Cubs’ longtime TV play-by-play announcer, is joining the radio booth of the crosstown White Sox. Kasper, who spent 16 seasons on the North Side, will call games alongside former major leaguer Darrin Jackson. He replaces Andy Masur, who took over after longtime announcer Ed Farmer died in April. Kasper also will work 20 to 25 games as a member of the TV broadcast team. A Michigan native, Kasper cited the childhood influence of the late Ernie Harwell in making the move, as well as a desire to call a World Series.