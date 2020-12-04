India’s winter of discontent: Farmers rise up against Modi

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens and thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. Protesters with distinctive colorful turbans and long, flowing beards are choking the highways in giant demonstrations and threatening to besiege the capital. Thousands more are joining them every day and they have no immediate plans to vacate until the Indian government abolishes the laws that they say will render them landless. The government has argued the laws bring about necessary reform that will allow farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. But farmers say they were never consulted.