Families of 34 California boat fire victims grieve, advocate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The families of 34 victims who were killed in a boat fire off the California coast in 2019 have endured a year of firsts — the first anniversary, first birthdays, first holiday season without their loved ones — amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s forced them to grieve both alone, canceling memorials where they’d planned to scatter the ashes at sea, and together over Zoom. The first year has also prompted them to advocate for strengthened boating regulations and requirements for passenger vessels. Legislation is pending in Congress. The boat’s captain was criminally indicted Tuesday.