UN chief: Vaccine can’t undo damage from global pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief is warning that the social and economic impact of COVID-19 “is enormous and growing.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it’s foolish to believe a vaccine can undo damage from the global pandemic that will last for years or even decades. He spoke Thursday to over 140 world leaders and government ministers at the General Assembly’s first and mainly virtual special session on COVID-19. Guterres accused some countries of going in their own directions, resulting in the virus spreading “in every direction.” He says the world faces “a human tragedy, and a public health, humanitarian and development emergency.”