European Court of Human rights rejects French virus lawsuit

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights has dismissed a legal complaint from a French citizen who claimed the anti-COVID 19 measures put in place by the French government were insufficient. In its decision Thursday, the Strasbourg-based court said Renaud Le Mailloux’s application is inadmissible as he could not establish he was directly affected by the measures he complained about. Le Mailloux, who lives in the southern French city of Marseille, had joined an unsuccessful judicial action in France seeking an injunction on the French government to provide health professionals with FFP2 and FFP3 facemasks, surgical masks for patients, and mass coronavirus testing facilities for all.