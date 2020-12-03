China hits out at US over new visa restrictions

BEIJING (AP) — China is accusing critics in the U.S. government of “an escalation of political suppression” against Beijing following new visa restrictions on members of China’s ruling Communist Party and their immediate family members. A foreign ministry spokesperson says China will “make representations” to the U.S. over its decision to limit such people to one-month, single-entry visas. The spokesperson calls Washington’s approach “totally inconsistent with the U.S.’s own interests,” and says it would damage America’s global image. The State Department said in a statement Thursday that the new restrictions are intended to protect the U.S. from what it called the Chinese Communist Party’s “malign influence.”