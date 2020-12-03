Azerbaijan says 2,783 troops killed over Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Azerbaijan says it lost 2,783 soldiers in 44 days of fighting with Armenian forces over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. That’s the first time it has disclosed its military casualties in the recent conflict. Hostilities ended Nov. 10 with a Russia-brokered peace deal that saw Azerbaijan reclaim the territories that Armenian forces had controlled for more than a quarter-century. Azerbaijan also says more than 100 soldiers are still missing. Another 1,245 are being treated in medical facilities. The government also said 94 of its civilians were killed and more than 400 were wounded in shelling. Armenia has said at least 2,718 Armenian servicemen were killed in the fighting. Scores of Armenian civilians were also killed.