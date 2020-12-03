World shares mixed amid growing hopes for vaccines, stimulus

European shares have opened lower and U.S. futures also weakened after a day of gains on most Asian markets. Progress toward rolling out coronavirus vaccines and talk of reaching a compromise on new help for the U.S. economy have driven gains this week. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 inched up less than 0.1% to its highest close in more than 29 years. As countries prepare to begin vaccinating health care workers and others at high risk against the coronavirus, hopes are rising that the pandemic will be brought under control, allowing economies to recover.