Businessman, renter missing in Alaska after landslide

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities have identified the two people missing after a landslide the width of two football fields slammed into a southeast Alaska community. The Haines Borough mayor identified the missing as David Simmons and Jenae Larson. The mayor said Simmons’ home was among the four houses destroyed when the landslide came down Wednesday and Jenae Larson was renting an apartment above Simmons’ garage. Simmons had recently been hired as the interim executive director of the Haines Economic Development Corp. Officials had initially said six people were missing after the slide. However, four of them were found safe Thursday. Rescue crews and other assistance is arriving in Haines.