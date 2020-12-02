Kosovo ethnic divide eases as Muslim cares for elderly Serb

VAGANESH, Kosovo (AP) — Blagica Dicic, 92 and in failing health, is the only resident of a remote ethnic Serb minority village in the mountains of eastern Kosovo that’s been abandoned by all its other inhabitants — even her own children. But now, she feels she’s got a new son. It’s all the more remarkable because Fadil Rama, 54, comes from the other side of Kosovo’s bitter ethnic divide, being a member of Kosovo’s ethnic Albanian majority. Rama said he saw nothing strange in helping an elderly Serb. “I will never leave her on her own,” he said.