Homes destroyed, people may be missing after Alaska mudslide

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska say it’s believed homes have been destroyed and at least two people are unaccounted for after multiple mudslides in the community of Haines on Wednesday. The largest slide, about 600 feet wide, hit early Wednesday afternoon and trapped about 30 people. Those residents have now been evacuated. Haines Borough Mayor Douglas Olerud tells The Associated Press there were several smaller slides in the community of about 2,000 people in southeast Alaska, about 100 miles north of Juneau. He did not have a number for how many homes might have been damaged or destroyed.