Hewlett Packard Enterprise to move headquarters to Texas

SPRING, Texas (AP) — Tech giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it is moving its global headquarters to the Houston area from California. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced Tuesday that the relocation will increase the company’s presence in the area, which is already home to more than 2,600 employees. The company is building a 440,000-square-foot campus in two five-story buildings in the city of Spring, which is slated for completion in 2022. The Fortune 500 company says that relocation is voluntary and that no layoffs are associated with the move. Abbott’s office says Houston is already home to about 2,600 of the company’s employees.