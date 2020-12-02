Ex-South Carolina sheriff pleads guilty to domestic violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina sheriff who previously pleaded guilty to stealing public money and was arrested a month later on a criminal domestic violence charge has pleaded guilty to the charge. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the sentence Wednesday. He said ex-Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone was sentenced to spend 30 days in jail or pay a $1,000 fine, suspended upon successful completion of domestic abuse counseling. A police report from the February night said Boone came home intoxicated, argued with his wife and started throwing things. Boone avoided prison time in January at his sentencing for embezzlement and misconduct in office.