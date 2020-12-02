World shares, futures lower after latest record S&P 500 high

Global shares and Wall Street futures are mostly lower after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite index both set fresh record highs. Benchmarks fell Wednesday in Paris, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai but climbed in Tokyo and Seoul. Investors are betting that coronavirus vaccines may bring on a fuller global economic recovery despite the challenges of immunizing billions of people. Revived talk of new help for the U.S. economy also has boosted sentiment. Australian shares were almost unchanged despite news Wednesday that the economy expanded at a 3.3% pace in the last quarter as it began to recover from pandemic lockdowns. Oil prices were lower.