World Bank warns of ‘prolonged depression’ in Lebanon

3:17 am AP - National News

BEIRUT (AP) — The World Bank says Lebanon’s economy faces an “arduous and prolonged depression,” with real GPD projected to plunge by nearly 20% because its politicians refuse to implement reforms. It says Lebanon should quickly form a reform-minded government to urgently carry out the reforms. The crash of the local currency has already led to triple-digit inflation. The dire projections come as Lebanon suffers its worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, posing a threat to the country’s stability. The crisis began a year ago and worsened with the spread of coronavirus and the massive blast at Beirut’s port, which killed more than 200 people and caused widespread destruction.

Associated Press

