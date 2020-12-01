UK leader touts local virus rules but pubs are in distress

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have voted to approve new coronavirus restrictions in England that will take effect within hours. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced substantial opposition from within his Conservative Party over the measures. England’s current four-week national lockdown ends at midnight, replaced by a three-tier regional system based on the severity of the outbreak in different parts of the country. Critics say the measures will devastate businesses, especially pubs, which face some of the tightest restrictions. Dozens of Conservatives voted against him as the new regulations were approved by a 291-78 vote in the House of Commons. Britain has had Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 59,000 confirmed virus-related deaths.