Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is teasing running again for president in 2024 as he hosted a holiday reception at the White House. Trump told the crowd on Tuesday: “We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.” Many of the people crammed into the Cross Hall of the White House state floor were standing closely together and not wearing masks, violating the public health guidance the government has pressed the nation to follow as cases of COVID-19 skyrocket across the country. Trump has been challenging his defeat in November’s election despite his own attorney general acknowledging there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.