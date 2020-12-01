Mexico’s president acknowledges end to killings far away

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office two years ago promising to transform Mexico, but he acknowledged that some pledges have been hard to keep. The president said Tuesday on his second anniversary in office that “there is still a long way to go to bring peace to the country.” Homicide rates have barely budged from his predecessor’s last year in office with Mexico still registering about 3,000 homicides per month. Nor has the coronavirus pandemic slowed the killings, though the disease itself has killed about 106,000 people in Mexico. López Obrador touted progress in the fight against corruption and in government building projects.