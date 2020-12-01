EU border chief faces grilling over migrant pushback claims

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s border and coast guard agency chief faces a grilling over allegations that Frontex was involved in illegally preventing migrants or refugees from entering Europe. EU lawmakers want Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri to explain Tuesday claims in a media investigation that the agency took part in pushing back migrants in the Aegean between Turkey and Greece. Frontex launched an internal probe and Leggeri said in October that no evidence had been found to substantiate the claims. Frontex’s managing board will hold its second extraordinary meeting on the issue on Dec. 9. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson tells AP that she still has confidence in Frontex’s managing board but is deeply concerned about the allegations.