Pushed to rush, FDA head says feds will get vaccine ‘right’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the agency responsible for authorizing COVID-19 vaccines says federal officials will take the time needed to get the vaccine right. That’s despite increasing pressure and growing frustrations from President Donald Trump that approval is taking too long. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn spoke not long after he was summoned to the White House by Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows to discuss vaccine development. Hahn says it’s the FDA’s job “to get this right and make the correct decision regarding vaccine safety and efficacy.”