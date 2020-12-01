Cottagecore holidays: Decorations with a homespun vibe

Along with bread-baking and closet re-organizing, there’s another nesting trend on the home front: cottagecore style. The aesthetic is traditional, simple and nature-oriented with a homespun, nostalgic vibe. Cottagecore began taking off on social websites like Tumblr and Etsy this spring when the pandemic kept people close to home. Now the trend is meeting the holidays. There are plenty of farmhouse-inspired decorations, seasonal recipes and warm winter décor. Interest in knitting, crocheting and quilting appears to be up. Searches are also up for do-it-yourself kits at all age and ability levels.