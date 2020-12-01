Asian shares mixed on growing hopes for stimulus, vaccines

Shares are mixed in Asia after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite index both set fresh record highs. Benchmarks fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai but climbed in Tokyo and Seoul. Stocks have been gaining as investors focus on the possibility that coronavirus vaccines could soon help usher in a fuller global economic recovery. Revived talk of new help for the U.S. economy also has boosted sentiment. Australian shares were almost unchanged despite news Wednesday that the economy expanded at a 3.3% pace in the last quarter as it began to recover from pandemic lockdowns. Oil prices were lower.