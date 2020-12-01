18 indicted, including rapper, in gang-related activity

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen people have been indicted in connection to a litany of gang-related crimes including racketeering, murder, drugs, firearms, and fraud offenses. They’re accused of being part of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. One of those indicted was accused in connection with the Sept. 21 killing of a minor. Authorities said 17 of the 18 are in custody. The FBI’s New York office issued a tweet saying Caswell Senior, who raps under the name Casanova, is still being sought. The rapper, currently signed to Roc Nation, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering; conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and firearms possession. Emails were sent to Roc Nation and the rapper’s representative.