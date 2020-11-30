‘World’s loneliest elephant’ arrives safely in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The pachyderm dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant” after languishing alone for years in a Pakistani zoo was greeted on his arrival in Cambodia by chanting Buddhist monks and is now on his way to a wildlife sanctuary. Like other travelers during these times, Kaavan needed to be tested for COVID-19 before his flight. Once his large metal crate was safely on board, Kaavan was provided with in-flight snacks — 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of them — for the seven-hour journey. The 36-year-old, 4,080 kilogram (9,000 pound) elephant received a warm welcome on arrival in Cambodia on Monday from officials, conservationists and the Buddhist monks, who chanted prayers for his harmony and prosperity.