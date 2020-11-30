Turkish research ship in port after Mediterranean survey

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish research vessel at the heart of an energy dispute between Turkey and Greece is back at port ahead of a European Union summit where potential sanctions will be discussed. In a tweet Monday, Turkey’s energy ministry said the Oruc Reis had returned to port in Antalya after completing seismic research in the Demre field. Tensions between the two neighbors and nominal NATO allies escalated over the summer with a military build-up. Ankara says Greece and the Greek Cypriot-led government on war-split Cyprus are impinging on the energy rights of Turkey and breakaway Turkish Cypriots by setting maritime boundaries according to their own interests and attempting to exclude Turkey from potential oil and gas reserves. Greece and Cyprus say Turkey is acting unlawfully.