OPEC talks on oil production to go into second day

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Leaders of the OPEC cartel have adjourned their meeting on future oil production. A brief statement from the oil cartel’s headquarters said the talks ended and there was no announcement on whether to prolong previously agreed upon production cuts. Deliberations are to continue Tuesday, when non-OPEC countries like Russia will join the talks. The countries could to extend production cuts into the new year in an effort to boost prices. But it’s tricky to predict how much oil the world will need with coronavirus cases surging around the world. The industry has seen some hopeful signs but some experts warn that oil demand may never fully recover.