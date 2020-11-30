Judge: Detained immigrants must see a judge within 10 days

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says newly detained immigrants must appear before a judge within 10 days rather than the weeks or months they’ve sometimes had to endure in recent years. Civil rights groups praised the Monday ruling by U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan as the first of its kind in the nation. They said it would strike a blow to the practice by federal immigration authorities of holding detained immigrants indefinitely before they appear before a judge. A message for comment was sent to the Justice Department. The judge granted class action status to a lawsuit filed two years ago. She noted that the federal government had never opposed the designation.